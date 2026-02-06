UC San Diego earns 77-74 victory over Long Beach State

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bol Dengdit’s 18 points helped UC San Diego defeat Long Beach State 77-74 on Thursday. Dengdit…

Dengdit added 12 rebounds for the Tritons (16-8, 6-6 Big West Conference). Jaden Vance scored 17 points, shooting 6 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Alex Chaikin had 16 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the line.

The Beach (8-16, 4-8) were led in scoring by Shaquil Bender, who finished with 22 points and two steals. Petar Majstorovic added 19 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Long Beach State. Rob Diaz III finished with 18 points, five assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

