UAPB visits Alabama State following Williams’ 25-point performance

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (11-13, 8-3 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (7-17, 4-7 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB plays Alabama State after Quion Williams scored 25 points in UAPB’s 84-63 victory against the Jackson State Tigers.

The Hornets are 3-2 on their home court. Alabama State is sixth in the SWAC scoring 73.1 points while shooting 41.8% from the field.

The Golden Lions are 8-3 against conference opponents. UAPB ranks second in the SWAC shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

Alabama State is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 45.9% UAPB allows to opponents. UAPB averages 78.4 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 79.1 Alabama State gives up.

The Hornets and Golden Lions square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asjon Anderson is averaging 16.4 points and 3.5 assists for the Hornets. Micah Simpsom is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Williams is averaging 18 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Lions. Alex Mirhosseini is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Golden Lions: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.