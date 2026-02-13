UAPB faces Alabama State following Bowen’s 26-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (9-13, 6-6 SWAC) at Alabama State Lady Hornets (11-12, 8-4 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (9-13, 6-6 SWAC) at Alabama State Lady Hornets (11-12, 8-4 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB plays Alabama State after Indiya Bowen scored 26 points in UAPB’s 82-52 loss to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Lady Hornets are 6-3 in home games. Alabama State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Golden Lions have gone 6-6 against SWAC opponents. UAPB ranks ninth in the SWAC with 20.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Khaniah Gardner averaging 3.5.

Alabama State scores 60.4 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 70.1 UAPB gives up. UAPB averages 58.0 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 68.1 Alabama State allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shamya Reid is shooting 22.5% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Hornets, while averaging 8.7 points. Clearia Peterson is shooting 57.0% and averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Bowen is shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, while averaging 14.4 points and 1.9 steals. Jailah Pelly is averaging 12.7 points and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Hornets: 6-4, averaging 64.6 points, 36.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 11.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Golden Lions: 6-4, averaging 62.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.