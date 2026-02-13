Tulsa visits Rodgers and Florida Atlantic

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (16-8, 8-4 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (11-13, 5-7 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (16-8, 8-4 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (11-13, 5-7 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic hosts Tulsa after Erin Rodgers scored 24 points in Florida Atlantic’s 79-77 win against the Wichita State Shockers.

The Owls are 6-6 in home games. Florida Atlantic has a 6-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 8-4 against AAC opponents. Tulsa scores 69.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game.

Florida Atlantic scores 63.0 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 66.0 Tulsa allows. Tulsa averages 69.8 points per game, 1.3 more than the 68.5 Florida Atlantic gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vivian Onugha is shooting 52.0% and averaging 8.9 points for the Owls. Rodgers is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Mady Cartwright averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Hannah Riddick is averaging 16.5 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 64.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

