Tulsa visits Rice following Ennis’ 21-point showing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (18-9, 10-5 AAC) at Rice Owls (25-3, 15-0 AAC) Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (18-9, 10-5 AAC) at Rice Owls (25-3, 15-0 AAC)

Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice hosts Tulsa after Dominique Ennis scored 21 points in Rice’s 77-66 win over the Temple Owls.

The Owls have gone 13-0 in home games. Rice ranks fourth in the AAC in rebounding with 34.9 rebounds. Hailey Adams paces the Owls with 11.3 boards.

The Golden Hurricane are 10-5 against AAC opponents. Tulsa scores 68.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

Rice averages 70.7 points, 6.0 more per game than the 64.7 Tulsa gives up. Tulsa scores 9.3 more points per game (68.6) than Rice allows to opponents (59.3).

The teams square off for the second time this season in AAC play. Rice won the last matchup 78-66 on Jan. 21. Ennis scored 26 points points to help lead the Owls to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ennis is shooting 39.5% and averaging 13.1 points for the Owls. Shelby Hayes is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Mady Cartwright averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc. Hannah Riddick is shooting 52.0% and averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 10-0, averaging 72.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 6-4, averaging 63.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.