Tulane visits Nelson and South Florida

Tulane Green Wave (17-11, 8-7 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (20-8, 12-3 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tulane Green Wave (17-11, 8-7 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (20-8, 12-3 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida hosts Tulane after Izaiyah Nelson scored 24 points in South Florida’s 75-56 victory against the Rice Owls.

The Bulls have gone 11-2 in home games. South Florida leads the AAC with 16.9 assists per game led by CJ Brown averaging 5.1.

The Green Wave have gone 8-7 against AAC opponents. Tulane ranks seventh in the AAC giving up 74.1 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

South Florida is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 43.6% Tulane allows to opponents. Tulane averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than South Florida allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. South Florida won 97-83 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Wes Enis led South Florida with 25 points, and Tyler Ringgold led Tulane with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 9.9 rebounds for the Bulls. Joseph Pinion is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Curtis Williams is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, while averaging 12.2 points. Rowan Brumbaugh is shooting 43.9% and averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 9-1, averaging 84.6 points, 37.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

