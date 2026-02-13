Trujillo scores 14 in Utah Tech’s 81-77 victory against Utah Valley

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Chance Trujillo had 14 points in Utah Tech’s 81-77 victory against Utah Valley on Thursday…

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Chance Trujillo had 14 points in Utah Tech’s 81-77 victory against Utah Valley on Thursday night.

Trujillo added six rebounds for the Trailblazers (15-11, 8-4 Western Athletic Conference). Jusaun Holt added 13 points while going 4 of 8 and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Noah Bolanga went 5 of 10 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points, while adding four steals.

Jackson Holcombe finished with 20 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks for the Wolverines (18-7, 8-4). Utah Valley also got 15 points from Trevan Leonhardt. Isaac Hawkins had 13 points and eight rebounds.

