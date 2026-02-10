Troy takes on Texas State after Campbell’s 25-point outing

Troy Trojans (17-8, 9-3 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (15-11, 7-6 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m.…

Troy Trojans (17-8, 9-3 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (15-11, 7-6 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy visits Texas State after Cooper Campbell scored 25 points in Troy’s 79-69 win over the Akron Zips.

The Bobcats have gone 13-1 at home. Texas State averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 7-7 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Trojans are 9-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy leads the Sun Belt scoring 83.1 points per game while shooting 45.1%.

Texas State’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Troy gives up. Troy scores 12.4 more points per game (83.1) than Texas State allows to opponents (70.7).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Gumbs is averaging nine points, 3.1 assists and two steals for the Bobcats. DJ Hall is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Victor Valdes is scoring 15.5 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Trojans. Thomas Dowd is averaging 13.6 points and 10.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

