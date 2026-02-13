Troy hosts UL Monroe following Jackson’s 22-point showing

UL Monroe Warhawks (12-12, 6-8 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (20-5, 11-2 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

UL Monroe Warhawks (12-12, 6-8 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (20-5, 11-2 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe takes on Troy after Jazmine Jackson scored 22 points in UL Monroe’s 85-62 victory against the Southern Miss Lady Eagles.

The Trojans are 10-1 in home games. Troy leads the Sun Belt with 15.6 assists per game led by Ashley Baez averaging 3.2.

The Warhawks are 6-8 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe ranks ninth in the Sun Belt allowing 68.2 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

Troy’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game UL Monroe gives up. UL Monroe has shot at a 40.1% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 37.8% shooting opponents of Troy have averaged.

The Trojans and Warhawks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fortuna Ngnawo is shooting 44.4% and averaging 14.9 points for the Trojans. Emani Jenkins is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

J’Mani Ingram is scoring 11.8 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Warhawks. Nakiyah Mays-Prince is averaging 14.9 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 80.3 points, 46.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Warhawks: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

