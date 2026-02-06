Toledo visits James Madison on 3-game road slide

Toledo Rockets (12-11, 6-5 MAC) at James Madison Dukes (11-13, 4-8 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Toledo Rockets (12-11, 6-5 MAC) at James Madison Dukes (11-13, 4-8 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo will aim to end its three-game road skid when the Rockets play James Madison.

The Dukes have gone 7-3 in home games. James Madison ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Eddie Ricks III averaging 5.0.

The Rockets are 3-6 in road games. Toledo ranks fifth in the MAC with 15.5 assists per game led by Sonny Wilson averaging 4.7.

James Madison scores 73.9 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 77.7 Toledo allows. Toledo averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than James Madison allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Douglas is averaging 12.7 points and 4.3 assists for the Dukes. Cliff Davis is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Wilson is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Rockets. Leroy Blyden Jr. is averaging 15.8 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Rockets: 5-5, averaging 79.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.