Thompson posts 14 points as Columbia secures 75-65 victory over Princeton

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Blair Thompson scored 14 points as Columbia beat Princeton 75-65 on Saturday.

Thompson shot 6 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Lions (15-9, 4-6 Ivy League). Miles Franklin scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 10, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc. Mason Ritter shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points and five rebounds.

Dalen Davis finished with 19 points and four assists for the Tigers (8-17, 4-6). Princeton also got 18 points from Jackson Hicke. Malik Abdullahi also had 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

