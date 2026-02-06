Thomas leads Northwestern State against East Texas A&M after 23-point game

Northwestern State Demons (6-17, 4-10 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (9-15, 4-10 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Northwestern State Demons (6-17, 4-10 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (9-15, 4-10 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State faces East Texas A&M after Micah Thomas scored 23 points in Northwestern State’s 74-68 loss to the East Texas A&M Lions.

The Lions have gone 4-5 at home. East Texas A&M has a 4-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Demons are 4-10 in conference games. Northwestern State allows 76.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.7 points per game.

East Texas A&M averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.9 per game Northwestern State allows. Northwestern State averages 71.3 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 75.6 East Texas A&M allows to opponents.

The Lions and Demons meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vinny Sigona averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Ronnie Harrison Jr. is averaging 15.5 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Thomas is averaging 17.2 points for the Demons. Willie Williams is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Demons: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.