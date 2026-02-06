Thomas and Stetson host Bellarmine

Bellarmine Knights (2-22, 0-11 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (13-8, 7-4 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stetson…

Bellarmine Knights (2-22, 0-11 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (13-8, 7-4 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts Bellarmine after Cameron Thomas scored 21 points in Stetson’s 74-56 victory against the North Florida Ospreys.

The Hatters are 4-3 in home games. Stetson scores 69.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Knights are 0-11 in ASUN play. Bellarmine is 2-14 against opponents over .500.

Stetson’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Bellarmine gives up. Bellarmine’s 32.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.2 percentage points lower than Stetson has allowed to its opponents (39.5%).

The Hatters and Knights match up Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 17.5 points for the Hatters. Aleah Sorrentino is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Ava Smith is averaging 8.8 points for the Knights. Kayce Hyman is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 7-3, averaging 68.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Knights: 0-10, averaging 46.5 points, 27.7 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 33.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

