Thirdkill’s 19 lead Jacksonville over North Florida 63-56

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jason Thirdkill Jr.’s 19 points helped Jacksonville defeat North Florida 63-56 on Saturday.

Thirdkill had nine rebounds for the Dolphins (10-17, 5-9 Atlantic Sun Conference). Evan Sterck scored 17 points while going 6 of 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range). Jaylen Jones shot 4 for 10, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Kamrin Oriol led the way for the Ospreys (6-21, 4-10) with 16 points. Kent Jackson added 15 points and nine rebounds for North Florida. Dalton Gayman also had 10 points and four assists.

Jacksonville led by a point with 2:38 remaining, then closed on a 9-3 run with five points from Thirdkill.

