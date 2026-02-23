Thiam leads Cincinnati against No. 13 Texas Tech after 28-point outing

Cincinnati Bearcats (15-12, 7-7 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (20-7, 10-4 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Cincinnati Bearcats (15-12, 7-7 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (20-7, 10-4 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati visits No. 13 Texas Tech after Moustapha Thiam scored 28 points in Cincinnati’s 84-68 win over the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Red Raiders are 13-1 on their home court. Texas Tech ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 15.9 assists per game led by Christian Anderson averaging 7.5.

The Bearcats are 7-7 in Big 12 play. Cincinnati averages 72.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

Texas Tech averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.0 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Cincinnati allows. Cincinnati averages 72.7 points per game, 0.4 more than the 72.3 Texas Tech gives up to opponents.

The Red Raiders and Bearcats match up Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JT Toppin is scoring 21.8 points per game with 10.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Red Raiders. Anderson is averaging 16.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the past 10 games.

Day Day Thomas is averaging 11 points and 3.6 assists for the Bearcats. Baba is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 80.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

