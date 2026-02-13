Texas Southern faces Grambling, aims to halt 3-game slide

Grambling Tigers (8-16, 5-6 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (9-15, 5-7 SWAC) Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas…

Grambling Tigers (8-16, 5-6 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (9-15, 5-7 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern will try to break its three-game skid when the Texas Southern Tigers play Grambling.

The Texas Southern Tigers are 6-3 in home games. Texas Southern leads the SWAC with 66.6 points and is shooting 38.2%.

The Grambling Tigers are 5-6 against SWAC opponents. Grambling is eighth in the SWAC with 20.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Shaniah Nunn averaging 4.9.

Texas Southern’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Grambling gives up. Grambling averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Texas Southern allows.

The Texas Southern Tigers and Grambling Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daeja Holmes is shooting 41.8% and averaging 12.3 points for the Texas Southern Tigers. Taliyah Logwood is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Nunn is scoring 12.5 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Grambling Tigers. Monica Marsh is averaging 8.6 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 29.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texas Southern Tigers: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Grambling Tigers: 5-5, averaging 62.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

