Texas Southern defeats Grambling 82-79

HOUSTON (AP) — Troy Hupstead scored 17 points as Texas Southern beat Grambling 82-79 on Saturday.

Hupstead shot 4 of 9 from the field and 8 for 12 from the line for the Tigers (8-15, 6-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Zaire Hayes scored 17 points, shooting 6 for 11, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Bryce Roberts went 5 of 9 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

Jamil Muttilib finished with 26 points and two steals for the Tigers (11-13, 5-6). Roderick Coffee III added 17 points, five assists and two steals for Grambling. Jimel Lane finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

