Texas A&M visits No. 21 Tennessee after Cooper’s 30-point performance

Texas A&M Aggies (10-11, 3-9 SEC) at Tennessee Lady Volunteers (16-8, 8-4 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M Aggies (10-11, 3-9 SEC) at Tennessee Lady Volunteers (16-8, 8-4 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Tennessee hosts Texas A&M after Talaysia Cooper scored 30 points in Tennessee’s 94-81 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Lady Volunteers are 9-2 on their home court. Tennessee averages 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Aggies are 3-9 in conference play. Texas A&M allows 69.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.6 points per game.

Tennessee averages 77.1 points, 7.9 more per game than the 69.2 Texas A&M allows. Texas A&M averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Tennessee allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper is scoring 15.8 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Lady Volunteers. Janiah Barker is averaging 11.1 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the last 10 games.

Fatmata Janneh is averaging 11.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Jordan Webster is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Volunteers: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Aggies: 3-7, averaging 60.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.