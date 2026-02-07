Live Radio
Terrance Dixon Jr. scores 18 to lead Southern to 81-68 victory over Alabama A&M

The Associated Press

February 7, 2026, 9:10 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Terrance Dixon Jr. had 18 points in Southern’s 81-68 victory over Alabama A&M on Saturday night.

Dixon also had eight rebounds and three blocks for the Jaguars (10-13, 6-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). AJ Barnes scored 17 points while shooting 5 for 11 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Michael Jacobs had 15 points and shot 5 for 16.

The Bulldogs (12-11, 5-5) were led by Koron Davis with 19 points. Sami Pissis added 14 points, seven assists and three steals. James Graham also had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

