Terrance Dixon Jr. scores 18 to lead Southern to 81-68 victory over Alabama A&M

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Terrance Dixon Jr. had 18 points in Southern’s 81-68 victory over Alabama A&M on Saturday night.

Dixon also had eight rebounds and three blocks for the Jaguars (10-13, 6-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). AJ Barnes scored 17 points while shooting 5 for 11 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Michael Jacobs had 15 points and shot 5 for 16.

The Bulldogs (12-11, 5-5) were led by Koron Davis with 19 points. Sami Pissis added 14 points, seven assists and three steals. James Graham also had 14 points.

