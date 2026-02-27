Tennessee Tech visits Southeast Missouri State for conference showdown

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (13-17, 8-11 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (18-12, 13-6 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (13-17, 8-11 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (18-12, 13-6 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JaJuan Nicholls and Tennessee Tech visit Brendan Terry and Southeast Missouri State on Saturday.

The Redhawks have gone 9-5 at home. Southeast Missouri State is eighth in the OVC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Terry averaging 1.7.

The Golden Eagles are 8-11 against conference opponents. Tennessee Tech is fifth in the OVC scoring 73.3 points per game and is shooting 44.3%.

Southeast Missouri State averages 74.7 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 74.0 Tennessee Tech gives up. Tennessee Tech averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Southeast Missouri State gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Tennessee Tech won 85-74 in the last matchup on Dec. 19. Dani Pounds led Tennessee Tech with 22 points, and BJ Ward led Southeast Missouri State with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Almodovar is shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 13.9 points. Terry is shooting 51.6% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

Brandon Muntu averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Nicholls is averaging 14.4 points and 7.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 8-2, averaging 72.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

