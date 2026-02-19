Tennessee State defeats Lindenwood 89-80

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dante Harris and Travis Harper II each scored 19 points to help Tennessee State defeat Lindenwood…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dante Harris and Travis Harper II each scored 19 points to help Tennessee State defeat Lindenwood 89-80 on Thursday.

Harris added eight rebounds for the Tigers (18-9, 12-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Harper II shot 5 of 17 from the field, including 1 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line to go with three steals. Carlous Williams scored 17 points while going 7 of 10 from the field, and added five rebounds.

Anias Futrell led the way for the Lions (16-12, 10-7) with 27 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Lindenwood also got 24 points and two steals from Dontrez Williams. Milos Nenadic finished with 11 points and two steals.

