Temple visits Charlotte following Anderson’s 23-point performance

Temple Owls (10-14, 4-8 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (12-13, 6-6 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte faces Temple after Princess Anderson scored 23 points in Charlotte’s 61-58 victory over the Memphis Tigers.

The 49ers are 8-4 in home games. Charlotte has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Owls have gone 4-8 against AAC opponents. Temple has a 4-13 record against opponents over .500.

Charlotte’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Temple allows. Temple has shot at a 40.0% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Charlotte have averaged.

The 49ers and Owls meet Tuesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the 49ers. Tanajah Hayes is averaging 13.2 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kaylah Turner is scoring 17.0 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Owls. Saniyah Craig is averaging 14.1 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

