Taylor and Howard host South Carolina State

South Carolina State Bulldogs (6-16, 4-2 MEAC) at Howard Bison (14-9, 4-3 MEAC)

Washington; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard takes on South Carolina State after Cedric Taylor III scored 21 points in Howard’s 72-53 victory against the Coppin State Eagles.

The Bison have gone 7-3 in home games. Howard leads the MEAC with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Taylor averaging 5.3.

The Bulldogs are 4-2 against MEAC opponents. South Carolina State is eighth in the MEAC with 18.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Chris Parker averaging 3.6.

Howard averages 74.5 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 80.6 South Carolina State allows. South Carolina State averages 65.8 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 68.9 Howard allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harris is scoring 17.3 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Bison. Taylor is averaging 16.8 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the past 10 games.

Jayden Johnson is scoring 13.0 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bulldogs. James Morrow is averaging 8.3 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 53.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

