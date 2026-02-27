Tarleton State plays Cal Baptist after Johnson’s 23-point game

Tarleton State Texans (14-15, 5-11 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (20-8, 10-5 WAC) Riverside, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tarleton State Texans (14-15, 5-11 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (20-8, 10-5 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State takes on Cal Baptist after Dior Johnson scored 23 points in Tarleton State’s 79-72 loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Lancers have gone 13-0 in home games. Cal Baptist has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Texans are 5-11 in WAC play. Tarleton State is 8-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Cal Baptist’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Tarleton State gives up. Tarleton State has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Cal Baptist have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time in conference play this season. Cal Baptist won the last meeting 56-55 on Feb. 6. Martel Williams scored 15 points points to help lead the Lancers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Ndong is averaging 4.9 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Lancers. Jayden Jackson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Camron McDowell is scoring 13.9 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Texans. Andy Sigiscar is averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 37.0 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Texans: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 27.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.