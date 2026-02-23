Taliah Scott scores 20 and No. 18 Baylor women beat Kansas State 80-54

WACO, Texas (AP) — Taliah Scott scored 20 points and made five 3-pointers, Bella Fontleroy added 16 points and four…

WACO, Texas (AP) — Taliah Scott scored 20 points and made five 3-pointers, Bella Fontleroy added 16 points and four makes from distance, and No. 18 Baylor beat Kansas State 80-54 on Monday night in its final home game of the regular season.

The Bears pulled away by starting the third quarter on a 13-2 run, highlighted by three 3-pointers by Fontleroy, for a 48-28 lead. Fontleroy scored 12 points in the third on 4-of-5 shooting.

Baylor finished 13 of 26 (50%) from 3-point range, while Kansas State shot 34% overall from the floor with 14 turnovers.

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had 10 points and 11 rebounds to help Baylor (24-6, 13-4 Big 12) outrebound Kansas State 43-29. Jana Van Gytenbeek added eight assists to go with five points. Scott reached 20 points for the 19th time this season and Littlepage-Buggs recorded her 12th double-double.

Jordan Speiser and Tess Heal each scored 12 points for Kansas State (15-15, 8-9). Brandie Harrod added 10 points. Taryn Sides, averaging a team-high 12.7 points per game, did not score in 12 minutes.

NO. 23 GEORGIA 74, AUBURN 52

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Dani Carnegie had 17 points, Rylie Theuerkauf and Mia Woolfolk both scored 16 and Georgia rolled to a victory over Auburn.

Carnegie added four rebounds and four steals for the Lady Bulldogs (21-7, 7-7 Southeastern Conference). Theuerkauf shot 4 for 7 from 3-point range and Woolfolk made 5 of 8 shots and 6 of 7 free throws.

Khady Leye had 16 points for the Tigers (14-14, 3-11). Ja’Mia Harris scored 13 and Kaitlyn Duhon added 11.

