Tabeling and the Ohio Bobcats take on conference foe Ball State

Ohio Bobcats (15-11, 9-6 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (23-6, 14-2 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ohio Bobcats (15-11, 9-6 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (23-6, 14-2 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bailey Tabeling and Ohio take on Bree Salenbien and Ball State in MAC play.

The Cardinals have gone 11-2 in home games. Ball State ranks sixth in college basketball with 19.4 assists per game. Karsyn Norman leads the Cardinals averaging 4.9.

The Bobcats have gone 9-6 against MAC opponents. Ohio has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Ball State scores 79.1 points, 8.1 more per game than the 71.0 Ohio gives up. Ohio has shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 37.0% shooting opponents of Ball State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norman is averaging 9.4 points and 4.9 assists for the Cardinals. Tessa Towers is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Tabeling is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bobcats. Bella Ranallo is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 38.0 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.