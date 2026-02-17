Swain, Vokietaitas double dip to help Texas past LSU 88-85

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dailyn Swain scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Matas Vokietaitas recorded a double-double and…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dailyn Swain scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Matas Vokietaitas recorded a double-double and Texas held off gutty LSU for an 88-85 win on Tuesday night.

Vokietaitas scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Tramon Mark and Jordan Pope each scored 18 for a Texas squad which shot 56% (29 of 52). The Longhorns’ 23-of-34 performance from the foul line helped keep the Tigers alive.

Pope, Swain and Mark were each in double figures with 11, 11 and 10 points respectively before halftime after which Texas appeared poised to runaway with it.

In his return from a knee injury, Max Mackinnon came off the bench to score 21 of his 29 points in the second half for LSU. Marquel Sutton scored 19 points, Mike Nwoko 15 and Jalen Reece 14 for LSU.

Pope’s jumper with 32 seconds left made it 87-82 to help seal the win. The basket occurred after Nwoko missed a floater in the lane which would’ve reduced the Tigers’ deficit to a point. Pope missed two foul shots with 1:16 left.

The Longhorns (17-9, 8-5 SEC) led 30-25 with 5:17 left before outscoring LSU 18-8 before halftime and led 48-33 at intermission.

LSU (14-12, 2-11) rallied, however, and managed to get within four points on two occasions at the midway point of the second half.

Texas has won five straight conference matchups for the first time since 2021.

Marred by injury all season, LSU has lost four straight and 11 of 13.

