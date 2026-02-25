Sussex leads UC Davis against Hawaii after 20-point performance

UC Davis Aggies (21-7, 14-3 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (16-10, 10-6 Big West) Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST…

UC Davis Aggies (21-7, 14-3 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (16-10, 10-6 Big West)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits Hawaii after Avery Sussex scored 20 points in UC Davis’ 65-56 win over the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Rainbow Wahine are 11-5 on their home court. Hawaii has a 7-8 record against teams above .500.

The Aggies have gone 14-3 against Big West opponents. UC Davis is third in the Big West scoring 69.8 points per game and is shooting 41.1%.

Hawaii makes 40.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than UC Davis has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). UC Davis averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Hawaii gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. UC Davis won the last meeting 68-63 on Dec. 5. Megan Norris scored 26 points to help lead the Aggies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teyahna Bond is averaging 3.3 points for the Rainbow Wahine. Bailey Flavell is averaging 12.0 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 33.3% over the past 10 games.

Ryann Bennett is shooting 46.6% and averaging 15.8 points for the Aggies. Sussex is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Wahine: 9-1, averaging 61.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.4 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 71.1 points, 38.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

