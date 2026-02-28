Sullivan leads Northwestern against Purdue after 23-point showing

Purdue Boilermakers (12-16, 4-13 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (8-20, 2-15 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Purdue Boilermakers (12-16, 4-13 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (8-20, 2-15 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern faces Purdue after Grace Sullivan scored 23 points in Northwestern’s 79-57 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Wildcats are 6-8 in home games. Northwestern ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 17.4 assists per game led by Caroline Lau averaging 8.3.

The Boilermakers have gone 4-13 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue is 7-14 against opponents with a winning record.

Northwestern averages 65.5 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 72.3 Purdue gives up. Purdue averages 69.7 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 76.2 Northwestern gives up.

The Wildcats and Boilermakers match up Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lau is averaging 8.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists for the Wildcats. Sullivan is averaging 20.8 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the last 10 games.

Tara Daye is averaging 12.2 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Nya Smith is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 0-10, averaging 64.9 points, 26.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points per game.

Boilermakers: 2-8, averaging 66.6 points, 27.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.