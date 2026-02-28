Stony Brook faces Elon, looks for 11th straight home win

Elon Phoenix (14-13, 9-6 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (16-12, 11-4 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Elon Phoenix (14-13, 9-6 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (16-12, 11-4 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook will try to keep its 10-game home win streak intact when the Seawolves face Elon.

The Seawolves are 12-1 in home games. Stony Brook is eighth in the CAA with 12.3 assists per game led by Sandra Frau-Garcia averaging 4.7.

The Phoenix have gone 9-6 against CAA opponents. Elon ranks ninth in the CAA shooting 29.3% from 3-point range.

Stony Brook’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Elon gives up. Elon has shot at a 39.5% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Stony Brook have averaged.

The Seawolves and Phoenix match up Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frau-Garcia is averaging 6.9 points, 4.7 assists and 2.4 steals for the Seawolves. Diaka Berete is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LaNae’ Corbett is averaging 11.4 points for the Phoenix. Laila Anderson is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 7-3, averaging 59.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points per game.

Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 67.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.