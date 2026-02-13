Stevenson scores 16, North Texas takes down Memphis 76-69

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Je’Shawn Stevenson’s 16 points helped North Texas defeat Memphis 76-69 on Thursday night. Stevenson shot 5…

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Je’Shawn Stevenson’s 16 points helped North Texas defeat Memphis 76-69 on Thursday night.

Stevenson shot 5 for 14 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Mean Green (14-11, 5-7 American Athletic Conference). David Terrell Jr. scored 14 points while going 3 of 8 and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line. Reece Robinson shot 3 of 3 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Sincere Parker led the Tigers (12-12, 7-5) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Memphis also got 12 points from Julius Thedford. Zachary Davis finished with 10 points.

The teams entered the break with North Texas ahead 33-32, while Robinson led his club in scoring with nine points. North Texas took the lead for good with 2:07 remaining in the second half on a free throw from Stevenson to make it a 70-69 game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.