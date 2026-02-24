Steinbach’s 24-point, 16-rebound night leads Washington over Rutgers 79-72

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Hannes Steinbach scored 24 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, Wesley Yates III added 19 points and…

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Hannes Steinbach scored 24 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, Wesley Yates III added 19 points and seven assists, and Washington beat Rutgers, 79-72 on Tuesday night.

Steinbach picked up his 17th double-double of the year, placing the 6-foot-11 German in a tie for second place in Division I. He was 9-of-13 shooting and 6 of 7 from the foul line.

The Huskies (14-14, 6-11 Big Ten) took the lead for good off a pair of Yates free throws 2:58 into the game, and a 10-0 run before the midpoint of the first half put them up by double-figures. They led 36-29 at the half after a 7-0 Rutgers run to close the frame.

The lead stretched to as many as 18 points, but the Scarlet Knights got it back to single-digits with a late 9-0 run. Lino Mark led with 18 points for Rutgers (11-17, 4-13), and Darren Buchanan Jr. added 17.

Washington shot 50% as a team and 37% from beyond the arc, and held Rutgers to 40% and 21% respectively. The Huskies collected 15 assists on 28-made baskets.

It was the Huskies first-ever win at Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights won 89-85 in overtime in their only previous meeting on Feb. 19, 2025.

Up next

Washington: hosts Wisconsin on Saturday.

Rutgers: visits Maryland on Sunday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.