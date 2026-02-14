Stefonowicz’s 20 help North Dakota State knock off North Dakota 83-66

Andy Stefonowicz scored 20 points as North Dakota State beat North Dakota 83-66 on Saturday. Stefonowicz shot 6 of 7…

Andy Stefonowicz scored 20 points as North Dakota State beat North Dakota 83-66 on Saturday.

Stefonowicz shot 6 of 7 from the field, including 5-for-5 from 3-point range, and went 3 of 3 from the line for the Bison (21-6, 11-1 Summit League). Markhi Strickland scored 16 points while shooting 7 of 8 from the field. Damari Wheeler-Thomas shot 5 of 14 from the field, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Greyson Uelmen led the Fightin’ Hawks (15-14, 9-4) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and four assists. North Dakota also got 12 points, six rebounds and two steals from Eli King. Garrett Anderson had 11 points.

Stefonowicz scored eight points in the first half, and North Dakota State went into the break trailing 32-31. North Dakota State used a 16-3 second-half run to come back from a one-point deficit and take the lead at 49-37 with 14:38 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Stefonowicz scored 12 second-half points.

