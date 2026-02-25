Stansberry scores 21, Western Carolina beats Mercer 78-74

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Cord Stansberry had 21 points in Western Carolina’s 78-74 win over Mercer on Wednesday night. Stansberry…

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Cord Stansberry had 21 points in Western Carolina’s 78-74 win over Mercer on Wednesday night.

Stansberry had five rebounds for the Catamounts (13-15, 9-8 Southern Conference). Marcus Kell scored 18 points, going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line. Tahlan Pettway shot 4 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Baraka Okojie finished with 22 points for the Bears (18-12, 10-7). Armani Mighty added 16 points and 14 rebounds for Mercer. Zaire Williams also had 13 points and three steals.

