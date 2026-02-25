Stanford hosts SMU following King’s 23-point game

SMU Mustangs (9-19, 2-14 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (17-12, 6-10 ACC) Stanford, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU…

SMU Mustangs (9-19, 2-14 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (17-12, 6-10 ACC)

Stanford, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU faces Stanford after Zahra King scored 23 points in SMU’s 88-63 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Cardinal have gone 9-6 at home. Stanford averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 7-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Mustangs are 2-14 in conference games. SMU is 5-14 against opponents over .500.

Stanford is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 43.5% SMU allows to opponents. SMU averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Stanford allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nunu Agara is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Cardinal. Chloe Clardy is averaging 14.0 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

King is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Mustangs. Anaya Brown is averaging 10.4 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 59.8 points, 26.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

