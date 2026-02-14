Stanback scored 19 as Alabama State takes down UAPB 79-61

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Jerquarius Stanback had 19 points in Alabama State’s 79-61 win over UAPB on Saturday. Stanback added…

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Jerquarius Stanback had 19 points in Alabama State’s 79-61 win over UAPB on Saturday.

Stanback added six rebounds and four steals for the Hornets (8-17, 5-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Tyler Byrd scored 14 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, and 6 for 6 from the line. Micah Simpsom shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points, seven assists and three steals.

Quion Williams led the Golden Lions (11-14, 8-4) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Jaquan Scott added 15 points and six rebounds for UAPB. Trevon Payton also had nine points and two steals. The Golden Lions broke a five-game winning streak with the loss.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

