St. Thomas visits Omaha following Djobet’s 38-point game

Saint Thomas Tommies (20-6, 9-2 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (12-14, 5-6 Summit League) Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha plays St. Thomas after Paul Djobet scored 38 points in Omaha’s 92-84 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Mavericks have gone 7-4 in home games. Omaha has a 6-11 record against opponents over .500.

The Tommies are 9-2 in conference play. St. Thomas is the top team in the Summit League scoring 11.8 fast break points per game.

Omaha averages 76.7 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 72.0 St. Thomas gives up. St. Thomas scores 6.3 more points per game (82.8) than Omaha gives up to opponents (76.5).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lance Waddles is averaging 13.1 points for the Mavericks. Djobet is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games.

Nolan Minessale is scoring 20.2 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Tommies. Nick Janowski is averaging 20.4 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 55.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Tommies: 8-2, averaging 84.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

