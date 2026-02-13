Southern visits Prairie View A&M following Joseph’s 32-point game

Southern Jaguars (11-13, 7-4 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-15, 4-7 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST…

Southern Jaguars (11-13, 7-4 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-15, 4-7 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M plays Southern after Tai’Reon Joseph scored 32 points in Prairie View A&M’s 100-96 loss to the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Panthers are 7-2 in home games. Prairie View A&M has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The Jaguars are 7-4 in SWAC play. Southern is fifth in the SWAC giving up 78.5 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

Prairie View A&M is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Southern allows to opponents. Southern averages 80.3 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 80.7 Prairie View A&M allows to opponents.

The Panthers and Jaguars square off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph is scoring 20.9 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Panthers. Dontae Horne is averaging 22.2 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Malek Abdelgowad is averaging 12 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Jaguars. Fazl Oshodi is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 78.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

