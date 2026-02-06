Southern Utah visits Tarleton State after Fely’s 26-point performance

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (14-7, 7-3 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (11-11, 5-6 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (14-7, 7-3 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (11-11, 5-6 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah faces Tarleton State after Brooklyn Fely scored 26 points in Southern Utah’s 71-68 victory against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Texans are 7-3 in home games. Tarleton State is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Thunderbirds have gone 7-3 against WAC opponents. Southern Utah has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Tarleton State’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Southern Utah gives up. Southern Utah averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Tarleton State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gia Adams is averaging 12.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Texans. Jakoriah Long is averaging 12 points over the past 10 games.

Devyn Kiernan averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, scoring 6.5 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Sierra Chambers is shooting 31.3% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

