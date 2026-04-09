J.P. Estrella transferring from Tennessee to national champion Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Three days after winning its first national title since 1989, Michigan has started retooling its…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Three days after winning its first national title since 1989, Michigan has started retooling its roster for next season.

J.P. Estrella confirmed on Instagram Thursday that he is transferring from Tennessee and joining the Wolverines. ESPN was first to report Estrella’s move.

A 6-foot-11 forward, Estrella averaged 10 points and 5.4 rebounds last season for the Volunteers, who lost to Michigan 95-62 in the Elite Eight. Estrella, who appeared in 33 games and made 13 starts this season, had seven points and seven rebounds in that game.

Estrella will graduate from Tennessee in the spring and has two years of eligibility remaining. He redshirted in 2024-25 due to a foot injury.

Coach Dusty May has had success acquiring frontcourt players through the transfer portal in his two-plus seasons at Michigan.

Yaxel Lendeborg has exhausted his collegiate eligibility, while Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara could opt for the NBA draft.

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