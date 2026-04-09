Hannah Hidalgo officially announces she will return to Notre Dame for her senior season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo announced on social media Thursday that she will return to Notre Dame for…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo announced on social media Thursday that she will return to Notre Dame for her senior season.

Hidalgo, who indicated after the Fighting Irish were eliminated by UConn in the Elite Eight that she was planning on coming back, posted a photo of herself wearing her Fighting Irish uniform with the caption “Run It Back”

“It’ll be a different roster than it was this year, completely different, but we finally got over that hump,” Hidalgo said after Notre Dame’s 70-52 loss in the Fort Worth Regional 1 final. “We know that the people coming in next year, they’re going to have to raise their level because we know what it feels like to get to the Elite Eight. And now we’re going have to get over that hump. The same that we felt with getting to the Sweet 16 two, three times, and just wanting to get over that hump.”

Hidalgo was an AP first-team All-America selection her first two years, but was a second-team pick this season despite winning ACC player of the year for the second straight season. She led Division I in steals (5.6 per game) and was third in scoring (25.2 points per game) along with averaging 6.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Hidalgo has 481 career steals. Chastadie Barrs, who played at Lamar from 2015-19, holds the Division I record with 649.

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