Southern Utah hosts Potter and Utah Tech

Utah Tech Trailblazers (18-12, 11-5 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-19, 5-10 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech visits Southern Utah after Ethan Potter scored 25 points in Utah Tech’s 85-81 win against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Thunderbirds have gone 6-4 at home. Southern Utah is fifth in the WAC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaiden Feroah averaging 1.8.

The Trailblazers have gone 11-5 against WAC opponents. Utah Tech scores 76.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game.

Southern Utah makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Utah Tech has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Utah Tech has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 46.4% shooting opponents of Southern Utah have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time this season in WAC play. Utah Tech won the last meeting 102-91 on Jan. 25. Potter scored 29 points to help lead the Trailblazers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Duval is shooting 45.9% and averaging 14.6 points for the Thunderbirds. Dylan Jones is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Potter is averaging 16.3 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Chance Trujillo is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Trailblazers: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

