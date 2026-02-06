Southern Miss plays Toledo after Johnson’s 22-point game

Southern Miss Lady Eagles (12-11, 5-7 Sun Belt) at Toledo Rockets (11-9, 6-4 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Southern Miss Lady Eagles (12-11, 5-7 Sun Belt) at Toledo Rockets (11-9, 6-4 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss takes on Toledo after Jakayla Johnson scored 22 points in Southern Miss’ 83-72 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Rockets have gone 8-2 in home games. Toledo is 4-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.6 turnovers per game.

The Lady Eagles are 3-5 on the road. Southern Miss ranks fifth in the Sun Belt shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

Toledo is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 42.0% Southern Miss allows to opponents. Southern Miss averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Toledo allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Carruthers is averaging 12.4 points for the Rockets. Patricia Anumgba is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is scoring 14.7 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Lady Eagles. Hayleigh Breland is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Lady Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

