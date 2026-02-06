Southeast Missouri State hosts Southern Indiana following Nsabua’s 24-point game

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (15-7, 9-4 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-14, 4-9 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 2:30…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (15-7, 9-4 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-14, 4-9 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State hosts Southern Indiana after Raissa Nsabua scored 24 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 71-57 loss to the Morehead State Eagles.

The Redhawks have gone 6-5 in home games. Southeast Missouri State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 9-4 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana ranks sixth in the OVC shooting 29.4% from 3-point range.

Southeast Missouri State averages 66.0 points, 8.9 more per game than the 57.1 Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Southeast Missouri State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carmen Taylor is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Redhawks. Kearra Jones is averaging 11.3 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ali Saunders is averaging 17.5 points, four assists and 2.2 steals for the Screaming Eagles. Chloe Gannon is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 59.2 points, 26.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

