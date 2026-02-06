South Florida takes home win streak into matchup with Tulane

Tulane Green Wave (8-13, 3-6 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (13-10, 6-4 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tulane Green Wave (8-13, 3-6 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (13-10, 6-4 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Bulls play Tulane.

The Bulls have gone 10-3 at home. South Florida is fourth in the AAC in rebounding with 35.2 rebounds. Carla Brito leads the Bulls with 8.0 boards.

The Green Wave are 3-6 in AAC play. Tulane is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.1 turnovers per game.

South Florida averages 70.6 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 68.4 Tulane allows. Tulane has shot at a 40.7% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of South Florida have averaged.

The Bulls and Green Wave meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Davidson is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 12.1 points. Edyn Battle is shooting 41.0% and averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games.

Kanija Daniel is scoring 11.7 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Green Wave. Dyllan Hanna is averaging 9.9 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 68.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Green Wave: 3-7, averaging 63.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.