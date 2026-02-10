South Florida plays Tulsa, looks for 6th straight home win

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (16-7, 8-3 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (14-10, 7-4 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (16-7, 8-3 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (14-10, 7-4 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Bulls play Tulsa.

The Bulls are 11-3 on their home court. South Florida is second in the AAC scoring 71.2 points while shooting 44.0% from the field.

The Golden Hurricane are 8-3 in conference play. Tulsa averages 70.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

South Florida makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Tulsa has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Tulsa averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than South Florida gives up.

The Bulls and Golden Hurricane face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edyn Battle is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Bulls. Jelena Bulajic is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mady Cartwright is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Hannah Riddick is averaging 17.2 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 36.6 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.