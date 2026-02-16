South Florida plays Rice on 3-game win streak

South Florida Bulls (16-10, 9-4 AAC) at Rice Owls (22-3, 12-0 AAC) Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South…

South Florida Bulls (16-10, 9-4 AAC) at Rice Owls (22-3, 12-0 AAC)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Rice.

The Owls have gone 12-0 in home games. Rice scores 70.5 points and has outscored opponents by 11.9 points per game.

The Bulls are 9-4 against conference opponents. South Florida averages 71.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

Rice’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game South Florida allows. South Florida averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 3.4 per game Rice gives up.

The Owls and Bulls meet Tuesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Ennis is averaging 12.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Owls. Victoria Flores is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Carla Brito is averaging 9.6 points and nine rebounds for the Bulls. Katie Davidson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 10-0, averaging 72.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Bulls: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.