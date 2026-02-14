South Dakota State wins 87-69 against Oral Roberts

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Kalen Garry scored 18 points as South Dakota State beat Oral Roberts 87-69 on Saturday. Garry…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Kalen Garry scored 18 points as South Dakota State beat Oral Roberts 87-69 on Saturday.

Garry shot 6 for 15 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Jackrabbits (12-15, 5-7 Summit League). Damon Wilkinson scored 15 points while shooting 5 of 11 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line. Jaden Jackson had 15 points and shot 5 for 9, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Ty Harper led the Golden Eagles (6-21, 1-11) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and five assists. Oral Roberts also got 12 points and three blocks from Luke Gray. Connor Dow finished with 12 points.

The teams entered the break with South Dakota State ahead 36-29, while Garry led their club in scoring with eight points. A 14-3 run in the second half turned a two-point deficit into a nine-point lead for South Dakota State.

They outscored Oral Roberts by 11 points in the final half, as Jackson led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

