South Dakota State visits Oral Roberts following Donley’s 23-point game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (20-6, 10-2 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (13-12, 6-6 Summit)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts takes on South Dakota State after Kayten Donley scored 23 points in Oral Roberts’ 76-55 win over the Denver Pioneers.

The Golden Eagles have gone 9-3 at home. Oral Roberts is the best team in the Summit with 15.1 fast break points.

The Jackrabbits are 10-2 against conference opponents. South Dakota State averages 16.8 assists per game to lead the Summit, paced by Brooklyn Meyer with 3.0.

Oral Roberts averages 77.0 points, 15.1 more per game than the 61.9 South Dakota State allows. South Dakota State averages 77.2 points per game, 2.1 more than the 75.1 Oral Roberts gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalei Oglesby is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Gentry Baldwin is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Meyer is averaging 21.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Jackrabbits. Emilee Fox is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 8-2, averaging 84.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

