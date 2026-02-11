South Dakota State plays North Dakota following Mathiowetz’s 21-point showing

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (6-18, 3-8 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (18-6, 8-2 Summit) Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8…

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (6-18, 3-8 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (18-6, 8-2 Summit)

Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State plays North Dakota after Madison Mathiowetz scored 21 points in South Dakota State’s 84-51 victory against the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Jackrabbits have gone 8-2 in home games. South Dakota State is 16-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Fighting Hawks are 3-8 in conference matchups. North Dakota is 5-13 in games decided by 10 points or more.

South Dakota State makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than North Dakota has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). North Dakota averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than South Dakota State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooklyn Meyer is averaging 21.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Jackrabbits. Mathiowetz is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Mackenzie Hughes is averaging 10.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Fighting Hawks. Walker Demers is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points per game.

Fighting Hawks: 3-7, averaging 61.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

